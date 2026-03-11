Your gift advances world-class teaching and research in mechanical engineering at Cal and helps create new opportunities for excellence.

Cal’s Department of Mechanical Engineering is one of the top programs in the world. And with your gift, faculty members will have flexible funds to continue to innovate and respond to new opportunities and needs: advancing research and enriching academic programs for students.

Faculty and students explore the infinitesimal and the global, from nanomaterials to ocean and atmospheric engineering. They pioneer in the arenas of magnetic data storage, nanomaterials, and microelectromechanical systems and make advances in medical devices, alternative energy, sensors and controls, and sustainable product design and manufacturing. Your support helps unlock the possibilities of this transformational work.