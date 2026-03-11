Big Give is over, but you can still support your favorite programs.
$ 13,097,264 raised 15,579 Donors
Mechanical Engineering Fund has raised $ 22,047 from 81 Donors!
Mechanical Engineering Fund

Your gift advances world-class teaching and research in mechanical engineering at Cal and helps create new opportunities for excellence.

Cal’s Department of Mechanical Engineering is one of the top programs in the world. And with your gift, faculty members will have flexible funds to continue to innovate and respond to new opportunities and needs: advancing research and enriching academic programs for students.

Faculty and students explore the infinitesimal and the global, from nanomaterials to ocean and atmospheric engineering. They pioneer in the arenas of magnetic data storage, nanomaterials, and microelectromechanical systems and make advances in medical devices, alternative energy, sensors and controls, and sustainable product design and manufacturing. Your support helps unlock the possibilities of this transformational work.

$1,500
Berkeley Engineering 100 Gift Challenge
Unlock $1,500 for Berkeley Engineering with 100 gifts: Raymond Ma will donate $1,500 to programs like student clubs which enhance applied learning and leadership skills once 100 gifts are made to Berkeley Engineering.
100 / 100 Gifts
Completed
$2,500
Berkeley Engineering 300 Gift Challenge
Unlock $2,500 for Berkeley Engineering with 300 gifts: Bill and Helen Trac will donate $2,500 to support services like the Engineering Mentorship Program once 300 gifts are made to Berkeley Engineering.
300 / 300 Gifts
Completed
$2,500
Berkeley Engineering 500 Gift Challenge
Once 500 gifts are reached, Cal parents Swarna Umesh and Balu Nagaraju will donate $2,500 to the Berkeley Engineering Fund in honor of their child, Shamak Gowda.
500 / 500 Gifts
Completed
$12,000
$12,000 for 625 gifts to Berkeley Engineering
The Agrawal family will donate $12,000 to support programs like free tutoring in over 40 Engineering classes if 625 gifts are made to Berkeley Engineering.
625 / 625 Gifts
Completed
$13,000
Unlock $13,000 for Engineering Student Support with 650 gifts
The Avedon and Kelly family will donate $13,000 to support student services like academic advising once 650 gifts are made to Berkeley Engineering.
650 / 650 Gifts
Completed
$27,500
Unlock $27,500 for Berkeley Engineering
When 675 donors give to Berkeley Engineering, a group of loyal annual supporters will contribute $27,500 to strengthen Berkeley Engineering’s student support programs—helping our engineers excel.
675 / 675 Gifts
Completed
$2,400
Berkeley Engineering 200 Gift Challenge
Unlock $2400 for Berkeley Engineering with 200 gifts: Ken Nishimura and Judy Huang will donate $2,400 to support programs like Undergraduate Research once 200 gifts are made to Berkeley Engineering.
200 / 200 Gifts
Completed
$2,500
Berkeley Engineering 400 Gift Challenge
Unlock $2,500 for Berkeley Engineering with 400 gifts: Akshay Krishnamurthy will donate $2,500 to support programs like additional instructional support for CS classes once 400 gifts are made to Berkeley Engineering.
400 / 400 Gifts
Completed
$10,000
$10,000 for 600 gifts to Berkeley Engineering
Mitsuru and Lucinda Igarashi will donate $10,000 to support areas such as faculty recruitment once 600 gifts are made to Berkeley Engineering.
600 / 600 Gifts
Completed
$15,000
Berkeley Engineering Challenge
An anonymous donor couple have offered to make a gift of $15,000 to the Berkeley Engineering Fund, once 700 gifts have been made to support Berkeley Engineering. This challenge is offered in honor of Professor Bob Brayton.
700 / 700 Gifts
Completed
$2,500
Unlock $2,500 for Engineering Student Support with 725 Gifts
Cal alum, Peter Cheung '69, MS '71 will donate $2,500 to the College when 725 gifts are made to Berkeley Engineering.
725 / 725 Gifts
Completed
$5,000
Unlock $5,000 for Mechanical Engineering with 50 Gifts
Arthur and Luisa Li will donate $5,000 to support the Mechanical Engineering department once 50 gifts are made.
50 / 50 Gifts
Completed
Participating Groups
Cal Fund (Chancellor's Priority) Tile Image
Cal Fund (Chancellor's Priority)
Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive Tile Image
Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive
Berkeley Engineering Tile Image
Berkeley Engineering
Berkeley Law Tile Image
Berkeley Law
Berkeley School of Education Tile Image
Berkeley School of Education
Botanical Garden Tile Image
Botanical Garden
Cal Alumni Association (CAA) Tile Image
Cal Alumni Association (CAA)
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Cal Athletics
Cal Parents Fund Tile Image
Cal Parents Fund
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Cal Performances
College of Chemistry Tile Image
College of Chemistry
College of Computing, Data Science, & Society Tile Image
College of Computing, Data Science, & Society
College of Environmental Design Tile Image
College of Environmental Design
College of Letters & Science Tile Image
College of Letters & Science
Excellence in Research Tile Image
Excellence in Research
Goldman School of Public Policy Tile Image
Goldman School of Public Policy
Graduate Division Tile Image
Graduate Division
Haas School of Business Tile Image
Haas School of Business
Hearst Museum of Anthropology Tile Image
Hearst Museum of Anthropology
Herbert Wertheim School of Optometry & Vision Science Tile Image
Herbert Wertheim School of Optometry & Vision Science
Increasing Diversity and Opportunity at Cal Tile Image
Increasing Diversity and Opportunity at Cal
International House Tile Image
International House
Lawrence Hall of Science Tile Image
Lawrence Hall of Science
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Rausser College of Natural Resources
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School of Information
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School of Public Health
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School of Social Welfare
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Sport Clubs
Student Groups (A-M) Tile Image
Student Groups (A-M)
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Student Groups (N-Z)
UC Berkeley Journalism Tile Image
UC Berkeley Journalism
Undergraduate Education Tile Image
Undergraduate Education
Undergraduate Scholarships and Student Affairs Tile Image
Undergraduate Scholarships and Student Affairs
University Library Tile Image
University Library
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Other Areas to Support
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